Coronavirus latest updates: India records 67,708 new COVID-19 cases; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 73-lakh mark on Thursday. India reported 67,708 new COVID-19 cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.
The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed. For seven days in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. There are 8,12,390 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.12 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 63,83,442, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested up to October 14 with 11,36,183 samples being tested on Wednesday.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 195 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 41,669 (Total cases), 6319 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 3045 (Total cases), 29 (Deaths)
Assam: 29,307 (Total cases), 834 (Deaths)
Bihar: 10,756 (Total cases), 967 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 1085 (Total cases), 199 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 27,809 (Total cases), 1339 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 79 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 21,903 (Total cases), 5898 (Deaths)
Goa: 4188 (Total cases), 519 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,937 (Total cases), 3595 (Deaths)
Haryana: 10,187 (Total cases), 1614 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 2520 (Total cases), 255 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 9739 (Total cases), 1352 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 7191 (Total cases), 811 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 1,14,006 (Total cases), 10,198 (Deaths)
Kerala: 93,925 (Total cases), 1066 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 979 (Total cases), 64 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 14,432 (Total cases), 2686 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,96,761 (Total cases), 40,859 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3076 (Total cases), 103 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 2339 (Total cases), 70 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 112 (Total cases), 0 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1478 (Total cases), 22 (Deaths)
Odisha: 22,716 (Total cases), 1062 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 4525 (Total cases), 568 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7760 (Total cases), 3925 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 21,711 (Total cases), 1694 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 325 (Total cases), 59 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 42,566 (Total cases), 10,423 (Deaths)
Telangana: 23,203 (Total cases), 1249 (Deaths)
Tripura: 3318 (Total cases), 319 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 6145 (Total cases), 796 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 36,898 (Total cases), 6507 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 31,505 (Total cases), 5808 (Deaths)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)