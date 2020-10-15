Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 528, PCMC records 289 new cases

By FPJ Web Desk

Twitter/@mohol_murlidhar

Pune reported 528 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,55,595.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 28 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,899.

A total of 1,413 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 12,285. As of now, 1,40,863 people were dischraged/recovered.

Yesterday 4,495 tests were conducted taking the total count to 6,87,936.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 289 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 84,564. 8 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is at 1,455.

A total of 468 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 79,746.

Yesterday 2,323 tests were conducted and the tally has reached 3,69,483.

