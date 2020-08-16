Coronavirus latest updates: India records 63,489 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 25,89,682

With a spike of 63,489 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 tally rises to 25,89,682, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.
A total of 944 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,980. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,89,68 COVID cases, including 6,77,444 active cases and 18,62,258 discharged and migrated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,93,09,703 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to August 15. Of these, 7,46,608 samples were tested on Saturday.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 12,614 new COVID-19 cases, 6,844 recoveries and 322 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,84,754 including 1,56,409 active cases, 4,08,286 cured cases and 19,749 deaths till date, stated Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,377,367 and the fatalities rose to 769,652, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 769,652 and 169,463, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,317,096 infections and 107,232 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third (25,89,682), and is followed by Russia (915,808), South Africa (583,653), Mexico (517,714), Peru (516,296), Colombia (445,111), Chile (383,902), Spain (342,813), Iran (341,070), the UK (319,208).
