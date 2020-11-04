Coronavirus latest updates: India records 46,254 new COVID-19 cases, caseload crosses 83 lakh-mark - Here is state-wise data

With 46,254 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 83 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,13,877 with 46,254 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,23,611 with 514 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 5,33,787 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested up to November 3 with 12,09,609 samples being tested on Tuesday.