Coronavirus latest updates: India records 46,254 new COVID-19 cases, caseload crosses 83 lakh-mark - Here is state-wise data

With 46,254 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 83 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,13,877 with 46,254 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,23,611 with 514 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 5,33,787 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested up to November 3 with 12,09,609 samples being tested on Tuesday.
The Union Health Ministry said Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Manipur have shown a rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases between October 3 and November 3, while Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were the top states which registered a decline in active infections during the same period.
At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there has been a continuous decline in average daily new COVID-19 cases as well as deaths for the last seven weeks, because of which "healthcare systems were not unnecessarily burdened and there was less pressure on hospitals". The average daily new cases of COVID-19 have declined from 90,346 recorded between September 16 and September 22 to 45,884 between October 28 and November 3, he said.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 159 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 21,672 (Total cases), 6734 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1674 (Total cases), 42 (Deaths)
Assam: 8385 (Total cases), 934 (Deaths)
Bihar: 6423 (Total cases), 1108 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 629 (Total cases), 228 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 21,770 (Total cases), 2266 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 30 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 36,375 (Total cases), 6652 (Deaths)
Goa: 2209 (Total cases), 618 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,429 (Total cases), 3731 (Deaths)
Haryana: 13,338 (Total cases), 1817 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 3119 (Total cases), 344 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5968 (Total cases), 1502 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 5021 (Total cases), 891 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 40,414 (Total cases), 11,247 (Deaths)
Kerala: 84,826 (Total cases), 1559 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 664 (Total cases), 76 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 8044 (Total cases), 2974 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,17,168 (Total cases), 44,248 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3597 (Total cases), 184 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 971 (Total cases), 90 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 516 (Total cases), 1 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1240 (Total cases), 42 (Deaths)
Odisha: 12,510 (Total cases), 1352 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 2445 (Total cases), 596 (Deaths)
Punjab: 4226 (Total cases), 4245 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 16,385 (Total cases), 1936 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 271 (Total cases), 73 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 19,201 (Total cases), 11,214 (Deaths)
Telangana: 18,100 (Total cases), 1357 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1322 (Total cases), 353 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 3705 (Total cases), 1033 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 22,538 (Total cases), 7089 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 36,443 (Total cases), 7013 (Deaths)
