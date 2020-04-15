Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: One dead, one held hostage as doctors pelted with stones in Moradabad

Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to respect doctors, nurses and the medical staff, who are working during the novel coronavirus outbreak despite the consequences of the pandemic, the cases of ill-treatment of the medical staff continues to rise in the country.

On Wednesday, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the ill-treatment went to gignatic proportions. A team of doctors had gone to quarantine a few people in the area after two persons succumbed to the virus. However, shockingly, the people started pelting stones on the doctors. In the pelting, one doctor lost his life, while another one was held hostage. The cops accompanying them alleged feld during the pelting. Reportedly, the ambulance was completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the horrifying incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the attackers will be booked under NSA and Disaster Management Act. "All those who attacked the doctor, health and police teams will be booked under NSA & Disaster Management Act," Adityanath said. "The loss of state property incurred by the culprits will be strictly compensated from them. The District Police Administration should immediately identify such unruly elements and ensure every citizen as well as complete strictness on the unruly elements," he added.