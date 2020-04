Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: List of hotspots in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and other cities

In the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state of Uttar Pardesh, the government has announced a list of COVID-19 hotspots in various cities of the state including Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra.

Hotspots in Lucknow:

1. Area near Alijan Masjid in Cantonment.

2. Area near Mohammad Masjid in Wajirganj

3. Area near Phulbagh Masjid in Kesarbagh

4. Area near Najarbagh Masjid in Kesarbagh

5. Area near Mohammadiya Masjid in Saadatganj

6. Area near Pir Bakka Masjid in Talkatora

7. Area near Khajurwali Masjid in Hansraj, Triveninagar

8. Area near Rajouli Masjid in Guramba

Hotspots in Kanpur:

1. Hamim Muslim School, Chamanganj

2. Humayun Masjid, Colonelganj

3. Haji Inayat Masjid, Kuli Bazar, Anwarganj

4. Sheikh Lalman Masjid, Kuli Bazar

5. Hatawali Masjid, Kuli Bazar, Anwarganj

6. Khair Masjid, Machriya, Naubasta

7. Nasimabaad Masjid, Machariya

8. Madrasa Hidayat Allah, Machariya

9. Sufi Masjid, Babupurva

10. Bilal Masjid, Babupurva

11. Kajiyani Masjid, Ghatampur

12. Rehmaniya Masjid, Ghatampur

13. Badi Masjid, Baripal, Sajeti

Hotspots in Varanasi:

1. Gangapur

2. Lohta

3. Bajardeeha

4. Madan pura

List of Hotspots in Bulandshahr:

1. Sadar

2. Sikandarabad

3. Jahangirabad Kotvali

List of Hotspots in Saharanpur:

1. Kutubsheher

2. Muhipura in Janakpuri

3. Bakriwala

4. Dholikhal

5. Dunjheda village in Chilkana

(It is a developing story)