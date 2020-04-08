India

Coronavirus in India: 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh including Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow to be sealed, reports ANI

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
15 districts of Uttar Pradesh - including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur are to be sealed.

These areas have seen an increasing number of coronavirus cases recently, and Rajendra Kumar Tiwari the Chief Secretary of the Government of Uttar Pradesh made the announcement on Wednesday.

Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed there, ANI UP quoted the official to add.

