Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With over 3,500 cases, state's daily tally at all-time high

Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw its highest single-day Covid count with 3,509 patients testing positive. Only recently, the state had begun to see over 2,000 cases, reported daily.

But breaking all records, Thursday saw over 10% of the 32,543 samples tested reporting positive for novel coronavirus disease. The State Government has been resorting to various measures to curb the virus’s spread.

Apart from imposing intensive lockdown in Chennai and 3 of its surrounding districts and in Madurai City and its surroundings, from Thursday for 6 days it had chosen to suspend movement of inter-district transport services.