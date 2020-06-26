Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With over 3,500 cases, state's daily tally at all-time high

Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw its highest single-day Covid count with 3,509 patients testing positive. Only recently, the state had begun to see over 2,000 cases, reported daily.
But breaking all records, Thursday saw over 10% of the 32,543 samples tested reporting positive for novel coronavirus disease. The State Government has been resorting to various measures to curb the virus’s spread.
Apart from imposing intensive lockdown in Chennai and 3 of its surrounding districts and in Madurai City and its surroundings, from Thursday for 6 days it had chosen to suspend movement of inter-district transport services.
On June 1, transport services and movement between districts were restricted by allowing vehicular connectivity between clusters of districts by dividing the state into 8 zones.
The government had allowed vehicular movement in 6 of the zones leaving out Chennai district (Zone 1) and its neighbours Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur (Zone 2) from the exemption.
“As many as 3,358 patients, who tested positive on Thursday, were from Tamil Nadu. The others were returnees from other state and countries,” a health dept official said.
The state’s death toll went up to 911 with 45 deaths being recorded. Tamil Nadu now has 30,064 active patients as opposed to its total tally of 70,977 patients.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)