Coronavirus in Rajasthan: In Kota, family visiting COVID-19 patient disconnects ventilator to plug-in air cooler; patient dies, doc assaulted

After the patient's condition worsened, the family informed the doctors, who then performed CPR but couldn't save him. After the patient died, the family verbally abused resident doctors.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 13,216 on Tuesday with 235 new infections, while seven more deaths took the toll to 308.

The seven fatalities were from Jodhpur, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sirohi, it said. Among the new 235 cases, 69 were from Bharatpur, 41 from Jaipur, 20 from Udaipur, 18 from Jodhpur, and 13 from Alwar. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were from Sikar, 10 each from Jhunjhunu and Pali, among others.