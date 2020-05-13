Coronavirus in Pune: With 98 new cases in 24 hours, cases rise to 3,232; death toll at 175

Pune: With 98 new coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Pune district of Maharashtra grew to 3,232, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 175 with seven succumbing to the infection on Wednesday, the official said.

"Of the new 98 cases, 85 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 2,810 patients. Four of the new cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, where the COVID-19 count now stands at 177," he said.