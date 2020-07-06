Coronavirus in Kerala: State government imposes week-long 'triple lockdown' for Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government on Sunday decided to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown would be implemented from 6 AM on July 6 and would last for a week.

"Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The announcement comes hours after the minister said the district was ''sitting on an active volcano'' with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

K Surendran, who is also in charge of the district, said the courts would remain closed.

"There will be no public transportation. Only the medical, other essential shops and hospitals will function. People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription," he said.

The Minister's office warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.