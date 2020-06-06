Coronavirus in Karnataka: State crosses 5,000-mark with 378 new cases on Saturday; death toll at 59

Bengaluru: Karnataka crossed the 5000-mark of COVID-19 cases with 378 new cases joining the growing list on Saturday. Most new cases were reported in Udupi (121), Yadgir (103) and Kalaburagi (69).

As many as 329 cases of the 378 fresh cases were linked to people with travel history from Maharashtra.

The number of cases continued to rise steeply ever since the lockdown restrictions were lifted on May 31. Nearly 2,000 Covid cases have been reported in the state in the six days since the restrictions were lifted.

The new cases reported on Saturday took the number of cases in the coastal Udupi district to 889, making it the worst affected district in the state.

Two patients infected with the coronavirus died in the state taking the toll to 59.