Coronavirus in Karnataka: Govt withdraws 'Sunday Curfew' says, 'normal services will continue tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm'

The BS Yediyurappa-led Government had imposed its first 'Sunday Curfew' on May 24 - a day before Eid-ul-Fitr. With barricades being up across most roads in the state, people ventured out only to purchase groceries, vegetabes and medicines. However, violations were reported in COVID-19 hotspots of Shivajinagar and Rayapura in Bengaluru and Nelamangala and Devanahalli.

Meanwhile, the State Government has decided to reopen its temples from June 1. "Standard Operating Protocol to be followed, which will be issued. We'll make necessary arrangements till May 31," said Kota Srinivas Poojari, State Minister for Muzrai department.

Also, the State Government has adopted a COVID tracking platform developed by Nasscom Task Force to continue its fight against the pandemic using technology, said a minister on Saturday.

"We have been driving all our efforts tirelessly to fight this ongoing crisis and it has been great to witness the industry joining their hands against our war on Covid. In these testing times technology innovation has been our greatest ally," said Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded 2,781 cases of COVID-19, of which 1839 are active cases. Out of the total, 894 people have been cured/discharged and 48 have died due to the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)