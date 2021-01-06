Coronavirus in Karnataka: As schools reopen, 50 govt school teachers test COVID-19 positive

Bengaluru: After schools reopened across Karnataka on January 2, over 50 teachers of government schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, spreading panic among students and parents and forcing authorities to rework their strategies.

So far cases of teachers contracting Covid-19 have been reported in seven districts. Primary and Secondary Education Department officials are now trying to gather and collate information on the total number of teachers and students who have tested positive after reopening schools so far from all districts. Sources say the number could be higher.

The schools where teachers tested positive have been shut down for three days, a department official said.