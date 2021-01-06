Coronavirus in Karnataka: As schools reopen, 50 govt school teachers test COVID-19 positive

Bengaluru: After schools reopened across Karnataka on January 2, over 50 teachers of government schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, spreading panic among students and parents and forcing authorities to rework their strategies.
So far cases of teachers contracting Covid-19 have been reported in seven districts. Primary and Secondary Education Department officials are now trying to gather and collate information on the total number of teachers and students who have tested positive after reopening schools so far from all districts. Sources say the number could be higher.
The schools where teachers tested positive have been shut down for three days, a department official said.
In Belagavi district, 22 teachers have tested positive and are on home quarantine. Of the 22 teachers only one teacher tested positive after the schools reopened and the remaining 21 tested positive when Covid-19 tests were conducted before the schools reopened, Belagavi Deputy Director of Public Instruction Pundalik was quoted in the media.
In Hassan district, 10 teachers have so far tested positive for the coronavirus even as seven schools in Chitradurga district were shut down on Tuesday after six teachers and a school assistant tested positive.
Speaking to the media, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar said the government is monitoring the developments and taking steps to ensure students are not at risk of contracting the infection.
“There is no need to panic. We have made arrangements to ensure the students who tested positive get good treatment is necessary. We must also think about the need for academic progress of students. We are getting details on how many teachers and students tested positive and I request everyone to not spread rumours and cause panic,” he said.
