COVID-19 in Gujarat: State govt to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from Jan 11

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that it has decided to reopen schools for classes 10th and 12th and colleges in the state from January 11, provided Covid-19 guidelines are followed. The education minister also announced that decisions regarding other classes and primary schools will be taken later.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the education minister of Gujarat said, "In a meeting held today, headed by the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, it has been decided to reopen the schools for classes 10th and 12th and colleges in the state. Before that, I had lots of discussions with my department officials, educational experts, academicians and other stakeholders about going for the continuation of education. Today, the cabinet has decided that for these classes and colleges, education will be allowed to continue from the January 11th. For this, they shall strictly have to follow the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP prepared by the central government."

"The colleges and universities, the classes for postgraduate, medical and paramedical will also be reopened. The present system of providing online education will also have to be continued by the educational institutes in the state," added Chudasama.