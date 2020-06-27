Coronavirus in India: Tests increased, infections go up

New Delhi: A record number of 18,552 persons were detected infected with the positive symptoms of Covid-19 disease on Saturday which is 8.41% of the highest 2,20,479 tested since Friday, raising the total found infected in the country to 5.09 lakh as against total 79.97 lakh tested so far. As many as 384 died in the past 24 hours while 10,245 recovered and discharged while another 7,924 were hospitalised, raising the total of patient sunder active treatment to 1.97 lakh.

The death toll in the country went up to 15,685, with 384 more deaths in the past 24 suryakaanti@gmail.comhou rs. The recovery rate was 58.13% as against the previous day's 58.24% of the total infected as a total of 2,95,882 cured and discharged.

The health ministry said those recovered far exceeds the number of patients yet in the hospital, by 98,495. It said the recovered cases exceeding the active cases is a good sign and attributed this to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by the Centre along with the States and Union territories for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ramped up testing by raising the total number of diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19 to 1,016.It said the numbers of samples tested every day continues to steadily grow