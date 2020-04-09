Coronavirus in India: Full list of containment zones in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday held a review meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority officials and directed them to strictly implement the containment strategy in the high risk coronavirus zones.

Delhi government has announced 23 containments so far.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that face masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house, including while travelling in personal or official vehicles or attending official meetings or gatherings.

The LG ordered strict compliance with the lockdown, social distancing, availability of essentials, medical supplies and infrastructure, geographical quarantine, effective contact tracing and tracking.

Along with Baijal and Kejriwal, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Delhi CS and CP, and JS (Health) MoHFW & other members were also present at the meeting.

Delhi's positive patients count has reached over 650 with several areas of the city completely sealed to contain the spread.

Here's the list of 23 containment zones in Delhi;

1. Entire Affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire Affected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block Jhangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri, Delhi

9. Mansara Apartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10.3 Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092

17. J & K , L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old, Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand , Jhilmil Colony

21. Shastri Market and JJ cluster, South Moti Bagh

22. Bengali Market, Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar lane and school lane

23. Sadar area

(With inputs from Agencies)