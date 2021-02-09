Coronavirus in Delhi: For the first time in 10 months, no fresh COVID-19 death reported in national capital

No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in the national capital on Tuesday after a gap of over 10 months while 100 fresh cases were registered with Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserting that "Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection".

The cumulative death toll on Monday stood at 10,882, and the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent on Tuesday.

"Today no death has been reported due to COVID infection. Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail," Jain tweeted.