Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Two new COVID-19 clusters emerge

Bengaluru: Two new Covid-19 clusters emerged in Bengaluru on Saturday, prompting the State Health Minister K Sudhakar to issue a warning on a possible second wave of the coronavirus.

Officials of Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), have stepped up vigil. One cluster was detected in a multi-storey dwelling unit. The second cluster was reported from a Government High School, which falls under the KR Puram constituency.

With this, the total number of clusters has gone up to 12.

The Health Minister requested residents in the state to avoid large gatherings for the next month in view of the rising number of Covid cases in the state. Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said, “The recommendation of the technical advisory committee is that people should not get together in groups for any kind of activities - large meetings, celebrations, religious meetings, protests, political meetings. I will request various religious leaders and political leaders to refrain from gathering in large groups and coming to Bengaluru.”

He also said that the districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala need to be more careful. Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, has the second-highest positivity rate after Bengaluru.

An increase in the screening of those alighting from airports, railway stations in Mangaluru or those heading to Mangaluru will have to be done, Sudhakar said.