Coronavirus in Bengal: Ahead of complete lockdown from July 9, Mamata takes stock of COVID-19 cases in the state

The lockdown in containment and buffer zones will come into force on July 9 from 5 pm onwards and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that this has to be done as the COVID-19 virus is spreading in the state. “We are doing a containment in some places as it is spreading. I am appealing to all to wear masks. Police has to be strict on the issue of wearing masks. If someone is not wearing a mask, send them back home until they wear a mask,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“This will stay for 7 days, if no cases are found, then relaxations are to be given. If cases increase, then a decision will be taken again on what is to be done next,” added Mamata saying that the COVID-19 virus is spreading in urban and semi-urban places where there is congestion and high population. The virus in the state seems to be spreading more in apartments as compared to slums where sanitization has been done to contain the spread of the virus.

Mamata was speaking after holding a meeting with doctors of various hospitals at the state secretariat, Nabanna. The West Bengal Chief Minister urged doctors that both COVID-19 and non-COVID patients get proper treatment including precautionary measures to be taken for pregnant mothers and new born babies. “What is required by hospitals is that patients get proper treatment. What hospitals are doing aais giving priority to covid, but not treating cancer and heart patients which might be a priority,” explained Mamata.

Doctors have been asked to wear face shields along with other precautionary measures while treating patients. Incase face shields are not available, doctors and nurses should use double masks. Mamata also asked doctors to be careful about their health and well-being irrespective of age.

The state administration has released the list of containment zones across West Bengal which will go under strict lockdown from Thursday and hopes this measure will help contain the spread of the virus. This includes 25 containment zones in Kolkata and 56 in Howrah.