Corona warriors: UP MBBS interns get Rs 250 day, seek stipend on a par with Centre, other states

Lucknow: While Air India announced it would fly from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to flower shower petals in respect of healthcare professionals and others fighting the corona battle from the front, over 2,000 medical interns serving at public-run medical colleges of UP are on a silent agitation.

The reason? The monthly stipend given by the Yogi Adityanath government is a meagre Rs7,500, which comes down to Rs250 a day. Each Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student has to complete a year of internship at the hospital attached the medical college to complete undergrad course.

The minimum pay stipulated by the government for unskilled labourer is Rs9,000 a month. What is more painful for them the interns working in other states and centrally-run medical colleges get double or more compared to them.

On April 27, the United Resident Doctors’ Association (URDA), a voluntary representative organisation of all resident doctors in India, wrote a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, seeking his intervention into the stipend of interns. “Rs250 a day is less than what a daily wager and unskilled labourer earns.