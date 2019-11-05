Cops vs Lawyers: Delhi Police officers take a leaf from CM, goes into dharna mode and demands justice

On Tuesday, many police personnel marched to the Delhi police headquarters. The protesting police personnel raised slogans of "we want justice" outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO.
They were protesting against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. According to Hindustan Times, protesting cops carried placards that asked for justice and underscored their low morale. “How is the Josh? Low, Sir”, one placard read.
After which Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force". Patnaik was addressing the protestors outside the police headquarters in ITO.
They have been agitating against the attack on a policeman outside the Saket court on Monday. "We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.
On Saturday, the police and lawyers were involved in a violent clash at Tis Hazari court following a parking dispute. The violence had left at least 20 policemen injured even as lawyers said at least 40 of them too were hurt. On Sunday, the High Court took up the matter and ordered the transfer of two senior police officers, the suspension of two other officers and compensation to the injured lawyers.

