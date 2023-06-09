Cops Loot 50 Kg Silver From Trader; Arrested After Top Officer’s Intervention

Representative

Lucknow: Men in uniform in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh literally looted 50 kg silver from a bullion trader. Believe it or not… among those involved in this incident were a police inspector, a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable who were deployed at a checkpoint on the Bundelkhand Expressway!

The bullion trader’s car was stopped by the armed policemen at the entry point of Auraiya district by uniformed men in the name of checking and silver was snatched from them. The incident occurred on June 6 while the FIR was lodged the next day. After probe the SP, Auraiya, Charu Nigam and SP, Kanpur Rural BBGTS Murti raided Bhognipur police station in Kanpur and arrested Inspector Ajaypal, SI Chintan Kaushik late on Thursday while the accused constable Ram Shankar Yadav is absconding.

The raid team headed by both SPs has recovered 50 kg silver from the official residence of the arrested SI. The IG, Kanpur zone, has suspended the inspector, SI & the constable and ordered officials to initiate a probe against the three accused.

Trader's version

* The bullion trader from Banda district in UP, Manish Soni, said on June 6 he was going to Auraiya in a car with three family members and driver Jagat Nandan. They had taken the Bundelkhand Expressway.

* As soon as the car entered Auraiya around 2.30 pm, four armed persons (two were in police uniform) asked Jagat to stop and they ordered the bullion trader and his family to get down and display their IDs.

* During the (vehicle) search, the cops found two bags containing 30 silver bars. The cops kept the bags in their vehicle and asked the bullion trader’s driver to accompany them. The cops dropped the driver a few kilometers away from the crime scene and returned the family’s mobile phones which they had “confiscated” and fled. The bullion trader lodged an FIR at Auraiya Kotwali after reaching there.

CCTV confirms crime

According to SP, Auraiya, Charu Nigam, after checking the CCTV footage it was clear that the loot was committed by the in-charge of Bhognipur police station along with his team. She informed the Additional Director General, Kanpur, Alok Singh, about the incident. He allowed her to raid Bhognipur police station and arrest the culprits.

After the arrest of the cops in the loot case, the Kanpur police have decided to probe whether they (the accused) were involved in more such cases.