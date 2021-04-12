Cooch Behar firing row: BJP's Rahul Sinha says '8 should have been shot, not 4'; TMC slams leader

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Cooch Behar killings in the poll bound state West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rahul Sinha has drawn flak over his shocking statement over the killings as he said not four, but eight people should have been shot by the central forces in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi. The BJP leader is a candidate from the Habra constituency.

He said, "Not four, eight people should have been shot dead in Shitalkuchi." Rahul Sinha made the "eight should have been shot, not four" statement during an election rally in the constituency.

"An 18-year-old boy was shot dead in public at a polling station for doing [supporting] BJP. And their leader is Mamata Banerjee," he added.

Speaking on the CRPF's action he said, the central forces responded appropriately in Sitalkuchi during the phase 4 polling in West Bengal. He allegedly said the central forces will respond again if it [what happened in Sitalkuchi] happens again.