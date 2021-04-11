West Bengal: Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', says Mamata Banerjee; TMC observes 'black day'

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress leaders and cadres protested across the state over the open fire by CISF that killed four people during the fourth phase of polls on April 10.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the ruling Trinamool Congress will mark Sunday as ‘Black Day’.

Following the instruction of the TMC supremo, the cadres and leaders of the ruling party took out agitation rallies with black flags and posters of the deceased people of Cooch Behar.

TMC minister Indraneil Sen who took out a rally in Kolkata said that the act by the CISF was preplanned.

“They could have shot on the leg as shooting above the hip is not permissible. This shows either someone has instructed the CISF to kill people or the central forces were not properly trained,” claimed the singer-turned-politician.

Painter Suvaprassana who was also seen at Kolkata’s Mayo road stated that the BJP plays violent politics for which young voters had to give their lives.

"The CISF could have resorted to tear gas and other measures were also available but directly shooting someone is not acceptable," mentioned the painter.

Singer-turned-politician Kabir Suman claimed that only the Trinamool Congress can maintain democracy in West Bengal and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is creating violence intentionally during the polls.

“The act of the CISF is shameful and they should be suspended. The Election Commission still didn’t take any action against the incident. The BJP is purposely creating tension during polls,” mentioned Suman.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has defended its use of the armed forces in an advertisement on social media, which was put up in order to urge eligible people to vote in the final phases of the Bengal polls.

“In the instant case, what mileage and for whom any mileage is sought by the Commission by sending out an appeal.. kindly see the text of the ad... it is to say in clear words that if defense personnel can give their lives fighting for the nation, why should voters not step out of their home and hearth to come to the polling booth and vote freely and fearlessly,” read the tweet of Election Commission of India.