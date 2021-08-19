Continuously receiving threats from my father, alleges Rajasthan Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh's son Anirudh

Advertisement

Jaipur: Son of Congress MLA and former minister Vishvendra Singh has alleged his father of threatening him and sent a letter to police saying, "If any physical harm is done to me, I hereby clearly state that responsibility of the same would rest with Vishevendra Singh."

The complainant Anirudh Singh has sent his letter to the SP of the district. The letter says that he is continuously receiving threats from the core team of his father Vishvendra Singh. Anirudh has written that the threats are extremely serious, threatening to cause all kinds of physical injuries to me and the people who accompany me. He requested to take this letter as a formal document of the complaint.

Vishvendra Singh is an MLA from Deeg in Bharatpur and was tourism minister in the Ashok Gehlot government. He was removed from the cabinet as he had supported Sachin Pilot. Singh is the former Maharaja of Bharatpur also.

As per reports, a dispute is going on in the family on the matter related to the assets of the Bharatpur royal family.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 07:40 PM IST