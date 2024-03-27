Cong’s Strategic Move In Rajasthan: Gifts 5 Seats To Allies, Turncoats

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political Dynamics Of 5 Key Seats Explained |

In a first after 53 years, the Congress party is looking to rely more on outsiders than the original Congressmen in the Lok Sabha elections of Rajasthan. Out of the 24 seats announced so far by the Congress, the party has given five seats to alliance and turncoats. In the Lok Sabha elections held so far in the state, Congress has generally contested the elections on its own. Since 1971, Congress has not allied with any other party in any Lok Sabha election so this time after 53 years, the Congress Party is contesting the elections in alliance with other parties in the state.

Rajasthan has 25 seats in Lok Sabha and Congress has announced 24 seats till now. Out of these, the party has given Sikar and Nagaur seats to CPI (M) and RLP respectively under the alliance. At the same time, there are possibilities of an alliance with the Bharatiya Adivasi Party on the DungarpurBanswada seat. Apart from these, the seats of Churu, Kota and BarmerJaisalmer have been given to defector leaders Rahul Kaswan, Prahlad Gunjal of BJP and Umedaram Beniwal of RLP respectively.

The strategy

Giving five seats to outsiders is being taken as a strategically right decision in the party. Party sources say that strategically it seems right that an alliance has been made or tickets have been given to the parties who were looking strong in their respective regions, like Left parties have a good influence in Sikar, and Hanuman Beniwal in Nagaur. Similarly, Prahlad Gunjal, Rahul Kaswan and Umedaram Beniwal are also considered leaders with a strong hold on their respective seats.