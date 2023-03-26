Congress's Satyagraha against Constitution, court's verdict: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed the Congress party over its 'Sankalp Satyagraha', alleging that it is an agitation against the country’s Constitution and the court’s verdict, which has convicted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the “entire backward community” of the nation.

"Satyagraha for personal reasons"

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also dubbed the Congress agitation as an “insult” to Mahatma Gandhi, saying while the Father of the Nation had organised Satyagraha for social causes, the Congress was holding “so-called Satyagraha” for personal reasons.

The Congress agitation is a “brazen” display of its arrogance after Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case in Gujarat and his “automatic” disqualification as Lok Sabha MP as a result of the court's verdict, he charged.

Nadda slams Rahul

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda while addressing the Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal said that Mahatma Gandhi did Satyagraha for the pride of the nation, but Rahul Gandhi is doing the Satyagraha for his arrogance, breaking the tradition of the democracy. He further said that Rahul does not believe in the law and abuses India's minorities, saying that they are chor.

“Court asked you to apologise but there is so much arrogance in you that you did not apologies,” said Nadda.

Congress's "Sankap Satyagraha"

The Congress on Sunday began a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party's top brass taking part in the satyagraha at Rajghat.

Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also present at the protest site.

Addressing the rally, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a martyred Prime Minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country.

She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government"

Several leaders of the party's Delhi also took part in the protest while a large number of party workers gathered outside the venue despite the police refusing to grant permission for the satyagraha.

Delhi police denied permission

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request for holding the satyagraha was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in and around Rajghat.

In response to the Delhi Police's action, Venugopal said on Twitter, "After silencing our voice in Parliament, the government has refused to let us hold a peaceful satyagraha at Bapu's (Mahatma Gandhi) samadhi as well. It has become a habit for the Modi government to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on."

The Congress has put up a stage outside Rajghat and is protesting against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)