Congress workers distribute beef curry in front of police station in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Amid reports of beef being dropped from the menu for state police trainees in Kerala, the Congress workers distributed beef curry and bread in front of the Mukkam police station in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The distribution of beef curry and bread was initiated by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Advocate K Praveen Kumar.

"This is a clear sign of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Sangh leanings. He met Modi immediately after taking oath as CM and by understanding with BJP he appointed Loknath Behra as Director General of Police.