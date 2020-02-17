This 10-year-old Kerala kid's zero-angle goal would blow David Beckham away

Kerala’s 10-year-old Danish P.K. grabbed the attention of the internet after starring for his side in the final of the All Kerala Kids Football tournament at Meenangadi in Wayanad. He scored a hat-trick to take his side through the finishing line. But his treble wasn’t the highlight of the match as his ‘zero angle’ corner kick goal grabbed headlines the very next day. Danish swung his right boot and curved the ball directly into the net from the corner kick.
His goal not only impressed the fans but also grabbed the attention of legendary Indian footballer, IM Vijayan. Vijayan took to his Twitter account to share the video of the goal and termed it as ‘superb’.
After the match and the splendid goal, Dani was adjudged player of the tournament for his 13 goals overall. The class 5 student of Presentation School, Kozhikode plays for the Kerala Football Training Centre (KTFC) club. He joined the club when he was just in the 2nd grade and has since progressed leaps and bounds. His footballing skills are so good that he has played with much older kids for the past three years.
Dani is a big fan of FC Barcelona and idolizes Messi. After the match, Dani’s father, Abu Hashim said, “Football is his favourite sport. He loves it so much that no matter how many footballs we buy him, he always asks for another. Dani swears by Barcelona. So, no prizes for guessing who his footballing idol is”.
Speaking to ANI during the All Kerala Kids Football Tournament, Danish's mother said, "His focus is mainly on football only, all the other things are secondary for him. So, me and my husband would like to encourage him in the field of football only. His (Danish) dream is to be a renowned football player. I hope that his efforts will be fruitful to become the best football player."
His mother was elated after his son's performance and thanked his coaches for the training. "I feel very happy because we never expected that video will become this much viral. The whole family is proud of Danny (Danish) and I would like to thank his coaches from KFTC training centre especially Basit who has given him training for the corner kick," Danish's mother told ANI.
His antics have reportedly landed the 10-year-old a role in a Malayalam film opposite IM Vijayan and former Indian football captain Jo Paul Ancheri. The film is named as ‘Aanaparambile World Cup’.
