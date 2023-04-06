'Congress will get 141 of 224 seats in Karnataka polls,' says KPCC chief DK Shivakumar: Report

DK Shivakumar | PTI

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka on May 10 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 13, 2023.

While speaking to India Today, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar said that on May 13, Congress will get 141 of the total 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly surpassing what the former Chief Minister SM Krishna achieved in 1999.

Congress releases second list of 41 candidates

The Congress on Thursday released the second list of 42 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

The second list released by the Congress includes murder-accused Vinay Kulkarni and Baburao Chinchansur, who joined Congress from BJP recently.

N.Y. Gopalakrishna, who resigned from the post of BJP MLA recently, has been allotted ticket from Monakalmuru constituency.

While Kulkarni has been allotted ticket from Dharwad Rural constituency, Chinchansur will contest from Gurumithkal constituency in Kalaburagi district.

Chinchansur had announced that he would ensure victory for the Congress in more than 20 constituencies.

However, after capturing power in Kalaburagi City Corporation, BJP is upbeat about delivering a blow to Chinchanasur and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the district.

The Congress has already released the first list of 124 candidates for elections ahead of BJP. Though there was a stiff fight for seats in the second list, the state leaders in coordination with the central election committee camped in New Delhi to finalise it.

Santhosh. S. Lad is contesting from Kalghatgi constituency, Chitradurga constituency ticket has been allotted to K.C. Veerendra. Former ministers H. Anjaneya and Kimmane Ratnakar will contest from Holalkere (SC) and Thirthahalli constituency respectively.

Melukote constituency in Mandya district is given away for Darshan Puttanaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

The high command is yet to take call on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's demand for a second ticket from Kolar constituency. The announcement is kept pending for this Assembly segment. Sources in Congress stated that the high command is not in favour of giving tickets to Siddaramaiah for two constituencies.