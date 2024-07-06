'Congress Will Defeat BJP In Gujarat As It Did In Ayodhya,' Says Rahul Gandhi In Ahmedabad

X

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, issued an open challenge, claiming that the Indian National Congress (INC) and the INDI Bloc will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Assembly elections, just like they did in Ayodhya.

Gandhi visited Ahmedabad on Saturday and spoke with Congress workers and families impacted by the Harni Boat, Rajkot Fire, and Takshashila Fire incidents.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...Together we are going to defeat them in Gujarat. We will defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat just like we defeated them in Ayodhya..." pic.twitter.com/nKX8ffqXTG — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat: Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives in Ahmedabad. He will meet the victims of the Rajkot Gaming Zone Tragedy and the party cadre here. pic.twitter.com/tKqHKT2N8o — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Ahmedabad

Gandhi arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday afternoon and drove straight to the Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan near Paldi area. On Tuesday, there was stone pelting between the Congress and BJP workers following the protests started by the right-winged organisation over the Hindu remarks by Gandhi in the Parliament.

Standing in front of a gathered audience, Gandhi lifted his hand, symbolizing the Congress party's emblem, and recalled the strong imagery of the 'Abhay Mudra,' a gesture of bravery. "I said this in Parliament. This hand, the Congress party's symbol, is also known as Abhay Mudra. This sign is found in all religions, including Guru Nanak, Lord Mahavir, Buddhism, and Islam. This Abhay Mudra signifies "don't fear." I've come to inform you that these individuals have attacked you and the Congress office. Don't be afraid or intimidated. Because I'm offering them an open challenge. Write it down: the soul of the Congress Party will fight in the Gujarat election, and we will defeat the BJP in Gujarat, just as they did in Ayodhya. "Our Babbar Sher will defeat them (the BJP)," Gandhi declared with zeal.

VIDEO | "They (BJP) have vandalised our office here and attacked our workers... now you should not be afraid of anyone neither you should be scared of anyone. They have challenged us by vandalising our office. The challenge is to defeat them in Gujarat," says Rahul Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/kajjgxFJbO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi

Gandhi scathingly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing Modi's shattered vision. He described an incident in Parliament, saying, "Narendra Modi was sitting there in Parliament, and I told him that I couldn't call him a human because I didn't know what he was. He claimed that he is nonbiological and has a direct relationship with God. If there is a connection to God, why did he lose Ayodhya? The Prime Minister believes that the people of Gujarat are biological, Mahatma Gandhi is biological, and farmers are biological, but Narendra Modi is not biological. How can someone who calls himself non biological and calls the people of the country biological, who does not comprehend the plight of farmers, laborers, and diamond industry workers, lead the road to Gujarat?"

VIDEO | "The movement of BJP was based on Ram Mandir. It was started by (LK) Advani and he held a rath yatra in which Modi ji helped him. I was thinking, they (BJP) inaugurated Ram Mandir and in the event, we saw Adani ji, Ambani ji but no poor people were there," says Rahul… pic.twitter.com/eMql5RCQez — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2024

VIDEO | "To clean up the area in Ayodhya to construct the Ram Temple, a lot of land was taken from the people and till date, the Narendra Modi government has not compensated them. Secondly, an international airport was built in Ayodhya on the land of farmers and even they were… pic.twitter.com/zeyBL4SGYD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2024

Gandhi's address underlined the Congress party's unity and bravery, in contrast to the BJP. "Do you know about the Congress Party? Is anyone in our party afraid? He speaks from the heart during our party. People come into my room and say, 'Rahulji, what you have done is not right,' to which I respond, 'you are correct.' Employees are not terrified of us. I show reality. Narendra Modi is sitting in BJP, with his full staff in front of him. None of them wants Narendra Modi. If a leader like Narendra Modi were in the Congress, the entire party would have stood up and yelled, 'Get out of here,' because there is no place for such a person. "Activists have run out of air, and RSS has run out of air," he remarked, contrasting the two parties' leadership approaches.

In his concluding remarks, Gandhi urged Gujaratis to stand up to the BJP fearlessly. "Do you think the BJP will lose in Ayodhya?" They will lose here just like they did in Ayodhya. You only have to tell the people of Gujarat that they should not be frightened to resist the BJP, whether they are farmers, poor people, or businessmen. If the people of Gujarat fight fearlessly, they would be unable to defeat the BJP."