Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Visit: Congress Office Becomes Fortress Amid Rising Political Tensions

The Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad has been converted into a strongly guarded fortress, with a massive deployment of police personnel and rapid action force (RAF), as preparations for the visit of Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday deepen. Gandhi's visit comes amid rising tensions in Gujarat as a result of recent events involving Congress workers.

About Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Ahmedabad

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Vasana police station upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, where many Congress workers who were previously arrested in connection with a stone-throwing incident are currently being held. However, it was revealed that prior to Gandhi's arrival, all arrested workers were quickly taken to the Ahmedabad Metro court and held in judicial custody.

Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives in Ahmedabad. He will meet the victims of the Rajkot Gaming Zone Tragedy and the party cadre here.

Bajrang Dal staged a protest against Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit over his 'Hindu' remarks during his speech in Lok Sabha.



Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Gujarat today. He will meet the victims of the Rajkot Gaming Zone Tragedy

Gandhi is to meet with families affected by several sad accidents in Gujarat, including the Harni Boat catastrophe in Vadodara and fires at game reserves in Rajkot and Takshashila in Surat. Family relatives of the victims have already assembled at the Congress office in Ahmedabad to see Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's Strong Involvement In Gujarat Politics

Rahul Gandhi's strong involvement in Gujarat politics comes on the heels of the Congress party's rebirth in the state, as indicated by recent Lok Sabha electoral gains. He has issued notable challenges to the BJP in Parliament, claiming that the INDIA Bloc, led by Congress, will provide a strong challenge in Gujarat.

Palbhai Ambalia, a prominent Congress politician, expressed alarm over efforts by local officials to prevent victims' families from meeting Gandhi. Allegations surfaced that BJP leaders discouraged certain families from meeting with him, while others were apparently promised a meeting with the Chief Minister or faced police inquiries relating to existing probes.

In a separate development, Ahmedabad police apprehended many Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members for burning Rahul Gandhi's effigy, heightening tensions ahead of his visit.