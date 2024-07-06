 'Ugly Face Of Balak Buddhi,' Says BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya While Slamming Rahul Gandhi's 'Silence' On BSP Leader K Armstrong's Killing
Chief of Tamil Nadu unit of BSP, K Armstrong, was hacked to death by a mob of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening.

Saturday, July 06, 2024
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday slammed the "silence" of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the brutal killing of Tamil Nadu's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief and said that this kind of "perverse politics is the ugly face of Balak Buddhi".

Chief of Tamil Nadu unit of BSP, K Armstrong, was hacked to death by a mob of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening.

Taking to 'X', Malviya wrote, "Tamilnadu BSP chief, a Dalit, is hacked to death. Expect Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi to maintain radio silence, just like the hooch tragedy, because the Congress depends on the DMK for its relevance in TN."

"This kind of perverse politics is the ugly face of Balak Buddhi", he added.

About The Origin Of The Term 'Balak Budhi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in the Lok Sabha recently used the term "Balak Budhi" for the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, in Chennai police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the case of the murder of the BSP leader.

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Thalapathy Vijay condemned the brutal killing and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased leader.

Former CM Of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati Condemns Party's Tamil Nadu President Gruesome Killing

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati has condemned the gruesome killing of the party's Tamil Nadu president, asking the state government to "punish the guilty."

"The gruesome killing of K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government . must punish the guilty," Mayawati said in a post on X on Friday.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the ruling DMK party and said that if such a leader is assassinated, then what is the point of criticizing the law and order in Tamil Nadu.

