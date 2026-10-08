'Congress vs People Of India': BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Against CEC | Video

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari | IANS

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday lashed out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress as the opposition’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise entered its third day.

INDIA bloc leaders today reached Raj Ghat to stage a protest after they were stopped during a march towards the Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday and to Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Pradeep Bhanadari questioned Rahul Gandhi, alleging a lack of trust in the apex court to deal with the appeals regarding the SIR exercise. Attacking the Congress, the BJP leader framed it as a fight between the Gandhi-Vadra family and the people of India.

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Bhandari said, "The Congress party is fighting against 'We, the People of India.' This battle has become one of the Congress party—its workers and the Gandhi-Vadra family—versus the people of India, who are silently witnessing the party's hooliganism. They used to speak about returning to ballot papers. Yet, we recently saw elections held in places like Assam and Tripura; the Congress party lost there too, even though EVMs were not the only factor.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi has realised that he has lost the public’s faith in him and accused the Congress leader of creating a democratic deficit in the country.

“The simple truth today is that Rahul Gandhi realises the public lacks faith in him. That is why, unable to come to power democratically, he is attacking democracy itself. He is attempting to create a democratic deficit in this country by disregarding constitutional authority and the Supreme Court of India. Are Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family above the country's judiciary?... The greatest threat to India's democracy stems from Rahul Gandhi's arbitrary anarchy, the unchecked hooliganism of Congress workers, and the baseless allegations the Gandhi-Vadra family levels against democratic institutions,” Bhandari said.

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Questioning Rahul Gandhi, he referred to an open letter by a group of former judges and retired holders of constitutional offices urging political parties, the media and citizens to defend India’s constitutional institutions, while expressing concern over what they described as a sustained campaign against the Election Commission of India, the higher judiciary and statutory bodies.

Pradeep Bhandari said, "Is Rahul Gandhi demonstrating a lack of faith in the Supreme Court by staging chaotic protests on the streets? Does he fear that the case currently before the Supreme Court is so weak on the facts that he feels compelled to manufacture a specific public narrative? Is Rahul Gandhi attempting to intimidate the constitutional machinery of Indian democracy through street-level anarchy? After all, the Supreme Court does not base its verdicts on the mobilisation of crowds on the streets; it decides cases based on facts.”

“Frustrated by this reality, more than 40 former judges of this country have written an open letter today, highlighting how the Congress party seeks to sow distrust in the nation's constitutional machinery...If he gains some wisdom regarding democracy there, he ought to answer this: when a matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court, does he—Rahul Gandhi—lack faith in the court? Is his case so weak? Or is he attempting to exert pressure and display distrust towards the court through street protests? This explains why, for the past three days, Congress workers, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, have been attempting to engage in hooliganism and anarchy under the guise of protests,” the BJP leader said.

This comes after the open letter penned by former judges and retired officers. They said criticism of institutions was a democratic right, but alleged that constitutional authorities were increasingly being described as “thieves”, “puppets” and “compromised” without such allegations being established before a court of law.

Meanwhile, Congress has continued its protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The bus carrying Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders arrived at Raj Ghat.

Rahul Gandhi has alleged a criminal conspiracy by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, affirming that they will be brought to justice.

He said, “About 300 MPs want to hold a peaceful protest. We have not been allowed to hold the protest for the past two days. On the first day, they stopped us in front of the Election Commission; the next day we were stopped near Jantar Mantar. Our people were beaten. The reality is that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and Mohan Bhagwat have hijacked India with a criminal conspiracy, destroyed the Constitution and did ‘vote chori’. Action will be taken; they will be brought to justice; this is our guarantee.”

The recent controversy began with media reports over objections raised by two of the current Election Commissioners over aspects of the SIR process, including the modification to Form 6.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)