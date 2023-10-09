'CWC Supports Nation-Wide Caste Census, PM Incapable Of Doing It': Rahul Gandhi After Key Party Meet

Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday revealed that the party's Working Committee (CWC) has made a decision to support a nation-wide caste census and the party's Chief Minister will take a call on conducting the same in states ruled by the grand old party. He further emphasised that this endeavor is not motivated by caste or religious factors but is aimed at assisting those who are economically disadvantaged.

Caste census for poor people: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "We have decided we will implement caste census and we don't break promises. The step is not about caste and religion. It is being done for poor people."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Congress party's commitment to exerting pressure on the BJP to undertake a caste-based census. In the event that the BJP does not comply, Rahul Gandhi suggested that the BJP make the way for the Congress party to take the lead in this matter.

3 out of 4 Congress CMs are OBC: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Prime Minister saying, "The Prime Minister is incapable of conducting the caste-census."

With Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal and Chhattisgarh sitting beside him, Rahul Gandhi said, "We have four CMs and three are from OBC community, BJP has 10 CMs and only one of them is from OBC. Narendra Modi will have to tell people of the country what has he done for the community. We will force the BJP to carry out caste census and if they don't do it they should leave it to us."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our 3 out of 4 CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract… pic.twitter.com/o6ofTM9lvC — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2023

Rahul Gandhi expressed that the majority of the coalition partners within the INDIA alliance are likely to endorse the notion of a caste census. He underscored that the decision to carry out a caste census is not a politically motivated one but a measure taken to advance social justice.

#WATCH | On caste census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says," PM's aim is to distract...In the coming times, he will keep bringing up many distractions...This (caste census) is not a political decision but a decision based on justice....Like I had said about Covid, China, I am… pic.twitter.com/16mTIT1suP — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)