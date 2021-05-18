Congress slams BJP for ‘forgery’

New Delhi

Noting forgeries as a hallmark of the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday said it is filing an FIR for forgery against BJP President @bjpnadda and @sambitswaraj (BJP’s national spokesman Sambit Patra).

Its spokesman and former MP Rajeev Gowda tweeted: “BJP is propagating a fake ‘toolkit’ on ‘COVID-19 mismanagement’ and attributing it to AICC Research Department.”

The tweet regretted “when our country is devastated by Covid, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries.”

Congress’s social media head Rohan Gupta said: “After failing to help India in fighting pandemic, the BJP has now stooped to a new low by spreading falsehood to discredit those assisting people.” He endorsed Gowda’s tweet the party is going to file an FIR against Nadda, Patra and others “indulging in forging documents.”

“If BJP had spent as much time and effort in helping people, they would not have to spread lies about the people doing their jobs for them. It is a shame our government is more interested in maligning the opposition than protecting our people,” the Congress tweeted.

On reports Lucknow broke the record of issuing 4,802 death certificates in only the first 15 days of May, the Congress tweeted the lies are in the palaces and the truth on the roads. “The truth is recorded in the holy Ganga and the government records of the death certificates.”

WHAT ABOUT CHILDREN: In another tweet, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi feared children could be the target in the possible third wave of the coronavirus, regretting no preparedness of the government to help them. “In the time to come, children will need protection from corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place,” he stressed. “India’s future needs for the present Modi ‘system’ to be shaken out of sleep,” Rahul added.

Listen to own words, Cong tells Modi: The Congress on Tuesday tweeted PM Modi refused to listen to his own words. “There is a limit to Hypocrisy,” it tweeted, referring to Modi’s stress on March 17 in which he had said, “need decisive steps to prevent 2nd wave.”

In a series of tweets under the hashtag #BJPLiesIndiaCries, it said: “Modi ji, we understand listening to others is not your forte, but we assumed you would listen to yourself at least.” “When your empty words don’t reach your own ears-devastation is inevitable,” the Congress said, urging the PM: “Practice what you preach.”

On the Allahabad HC’s stern snub to the Yogi government for the UP health system on “Ram Bharose” (God’s wishes), the Congress said the state government has left people in its villages to die as there is neither test, nor medicines nor treatment, because of which a number of people are dying.

Congress slammed the government for telling the peop­le to remain “positive” even when people are dying in large numbers of virus, without any treatment. “For tho­se who need medical or mental health advice, contact our Hello Doctor ser­vice on 9983836838. For anyo­ne in Delhi-NCR who needs an ambulance, please dial 9672227957.”

Debunking the BJP creating a false “toolkit” in the name of Congress to defame it, the Congress tweeted “the only toolkit we need is one that helps people.”