Congress searches for new Lok Sabha Leader - Who will replace Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury?

Officials say that Chowdhury's removal will coincide with strict enforcement of the 'one man, one post' policy. He incidentally also helms the West Bengal Congress. The upcoming party meeting is being termed as a 'routine' event that is held ahead of every session of Parliament. But with the Monsoon Session set to start from July 14, many expect any change in leadership to be announced shortly.

Among those who will attend the meeting on Wednesday are Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chowdhury. Besides them, deputy leaders of Congress in both houses -- Anand Sharma and Gaurav Gogoi -- and chief whips Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, and Ravneet Bittu will be part of the meeting.

During the virtual meeting, the party will evolve its strategy in cornering the government on key issues such as price rise, inflation and high petrol and diesel prices, besides the Covid situation and the state of the economy. The Congress will also raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal after the French initiated a probe into it.