Congress-ruled states may pass resolution against CAA

The Opposition meet on Monday asked all the like-minded CMs to stop the NPR process. "The CAA, NPR or NRC is a package which is unconstitutional, as it specifically targets the poor, the SC/STs and linguistic & religious minorities.

NPR is the basis for NRC. We demand the withdrawal of CAA and the immediate stoppage of the nationwide NRC/NPR," a resolution by Opposition parties said.

"All the CMs who have announced they will not implement NRC in their state must consider suspending the NPR enumeration as this is a prelude to the NRC," said the resolution. Earlier the Congress Working Committee also issued a resolution on CAA.

The CWC said the Narendra Modi government had "unleashed the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of youth and students across the country.

“A concerted attack on the Constitution, rampant unemployment, commercialisation of education, unprecedented fee hikes and autocratic refusal to listen to the voice and concerns of youth-students have led to spontaneous protests across university campuses,” it said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying if unemployment rises and incomes decline, there is a danger of youth and students “exploding in anger”. “The nation is engrossed with the anti-CAA, anti-NPR protests. Both present a clear and present danger,” PC said.

“If unemployment rises and incomes decline, there is the danger of youth and students exploding in anger,” he said. “The circle of incompetent management is complete.

Modi government started in July 2014 with CPI inflation at 7.39%. In December 2019, it was 7.35%. Food inflation stands at 14.12%. Vegetable prices are up 60%. Onion prices are over Rs100 per kg. This is the 'achhe din' promised by the BJP,” he said.