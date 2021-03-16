Congress releases poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu; promises 'steps to close liquor shops'

In news that is certain to draw a mixed bag of reactions, the Congress poll manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections appears to be firmly against liquor shops and the NEET exam. At the same time, the manifesto also promises government jobs, tax exemptions, new legislation to prevent honour killings and more.

"500 youths will be given training in every district for government jobs. We will implement schemes for providing employment to the youth. We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least five years," vowed Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri on Tuesday.

"To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish NEET exam," he said. According to reports, the party has also batted for equal representation of women, introduction of farm laws specifically tailored for the state, and promised to take steps to empower local bodies and restore the legislative council.

He also promised that should the Congress come into power, it would "take steps to close liquor shops". It is however unclear whether that would be the same as making Tamil Nadu a dry state.