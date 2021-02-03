Congress raises issue of FIR against Tharoor, journalists in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday raised the issue of sedition FIR against party's Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor, asking how a person who has represented India across the world as a Union Minister can be an anti-national.

The FIRs have been filed against Tharoor and six journalists in five states over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence and death of a protester during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

Raising the issue of farmers protest and January 26 violence, Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, "Cases of sedition have been filed against some journalists and MP Shashi Tharoor. A person who was MoS, EAM and represented India across the world, how can he be anti-national? If he is anti-national, then we all are anti-national. How can we call an MP anti-national?"

He also condemned the violence at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, declaring that disrespect to the national flag cannot be tolerated.

"What happened at the Red Fort should not have happened. It was against democracy and law & order. The insult of the national flag at a place from where the PM addresses the nation can not be tolerated. Strict action should be taken against whoever was involved. But at the same time, I want to say that no attempt should be made to implicate innocent farmer leaders in false cases," Azad said.