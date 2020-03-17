Congress questions ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's nomination to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress has lashed out at the nomination of former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha candidate.
Citing news reports, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government's move, saying, "Justice Lokur rightly summarises it - Has the last bastion fallen?"
Justice Lokur, who has criticised the move, was part of the group of the then senior justices who called an unprecedented press conference in January 2018 to lash out at then chief justice Dipak Misra. However, ironically so, former Gogoi was part of that press conference.
In another tweet, Surjewala said: "Did PM Modi consider the advice of his former colleague & Law Minister and Finance Minister, Late Sh. Arun Jaitley before recommending ex-CJI, Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha?" Jaitley had once said that the verdicts are influenced by post retirement jobs.
On Monday, former CJI Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)