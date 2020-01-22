SC reinstates woman employee who had accused former CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual misconduct: Report

On April 2019, the former woman SC staffer sent a letter, along with affidavits, to 22 apex court judges giving details of the alleged harassment. She claimed that as a junior court assistant, employed with the Supreme Court between May 1, 2014 and December 21, 2018, she was harassed at the CJI's home. She alleged that Gogoi had made unwelcome advances on her in October 2018, for which she was victimised after she resisted.

Later on May 7, 2019, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi got a clean chit from the Supreme Court’s In-House Inquiry Committee which “has found no substance” in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the apex court. The 3-member Committee, which completed its task in 14 days, proceeded ex-parte as the woman had opted out of the inquiry on 30 April after participating for three days.