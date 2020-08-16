Congress puts Ajay Maken in charge of Rajasthan

Jaipur

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Ajay Maken as the new general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. He replaces Avinash Pande. Furthermore, late on Sunday evening, a three-member committee has been constituted to look into the affairs of Rajasthan. This comes close on the heels of the Gehlot government winning a trust vote in the Assembly on Friday.

An AICC press release said, "Congress president has constituted a three-member committee to oversee and follow up the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan. The members of the committee are Ahmed Patel, AICC Gen Sec in charge Organisation and AICC Gen Sec in charge Rajasthan." The post of AICC Gen Sec in charge of organisation is held by KC Venugopal, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, while Ajay Maken has been appointed to the post of AICC Gen Sec in-charge, Rajasthan.

Pilot also welcomed the new state in-charge, “I welcome Ajay Maken to Rajasthan, the land of brave hearts. The aspirations of Congress workers in Rajasthan will attain new heights under your guidance.” He made no mention of the outgoing state in-charge Avinash Pande, with who he reportedly had several contentions.

Newly appointed state in charge took to Twitter and said, “Extremely grateful to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for reposing faith in me. Will leave no stone unturned to further strengthen the Congress Party in Rajasthan. Also thank my colleague Avinash Pande for his services & contribution.”