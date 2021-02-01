Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill, Gurjeet Singh Aujla wear black to Parliament as mark of protest against Farm Laws

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Internet in order to crush the farmers' agitation and demanded its restoration, saying students were suffering ahead of their exams along with the common people.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)