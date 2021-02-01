Budget 2021 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today at 11 am

Business

All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Photo by PTI

Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with tablet as Union budget goes digital

With the Union Budget 2021 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.


The Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. Dressed in a red and cream colour saree, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry, Sitharaman is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the budget at 11 am today.

Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance

Anurag Thakur arrives at the Ministry of Finance

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur offers prayers at his residence ahead of the Budget presentation

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 today

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am. Ahead of her third Budget presentation, the Finance Minister and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

