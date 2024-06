Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | X

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP (Leader of Opposition) in the Lok Sabha, said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took oath as MP in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul contested and won from both the Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats. However, he vacated the Wayanad seat and chose the Rae Bareli seat as one MP can represent only one Lok Sabha constituency.

More details to follow.