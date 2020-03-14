Congress MLAs from Gujarat sent to Rajasthan for safekeeping ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

14 Congress MLAS from Gujarat have reached Jaipur from Ahemdabad late on Saturday evening. This is Congress’s effort to keep its numbers intact for Rajya Sabha election. Four seats of Gujarat are scheduled to go for polls and Congress has just adequate numbers to ensure win for two of its candidates.

The legislators arrived by a routine flight and reached Jaipur around 9 pm. Chief whip in Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi welcomed the legislators and escorted them to Shiv Vilas Resort on Jaipur Delhi highway.

Our guests from Gujarat our fellow party men have come to Jaipur. We will ensure hospitality. We have not imposed any restrictions on them. Their phones are with them,” said Mahesh Joshi to FPJ.

Numbers show that Congress is in an extremely tight spot and cannot afford to lose even a single vote. Four seats have come up for election in Gujarat. Two seats are vacant in the 182 member Gujarat assembly and 37 votes are needed to win a RS seat. Congress has 73 MLAs and is certain of the support of Jignesh Mewani which puts the figure at exact 74, the requisite votes needed to get both its candidates elected. On the other hand BJP has 103 MLAs and is just a few votes short of ensuring win for three members.