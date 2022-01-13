Congress leader Veerappa Moily tests positive for COVID-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday evening tested positive for COVID-19.

The Former Karnataka Chief Minister said in a tweet that he under home quarantine and requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Veerappa Moily said: "This evening I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am having symptoms (cough and fever), I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated, which is protecting me from more severe illness. I am under home quarantine and request everyone who have recently come in my contact to get tested."

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

The Chief Minister said in a tweet he is doing fine and is currently under home quarantine. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," said Bommai.

Recently, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh had tested COVID positive.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:18 AM IST