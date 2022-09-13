Congress leader upset over exclusion of Shami, Siraj & Khaleel from India's T20 World Cup squad

Congress leader Tauseef Alam slams selection committee for excluding Muslim players in World Cup T20 squad |

Tauseef Alam, Senior Congress leader and a former member of the Kishanganj district's Bahadurganj Assembly in Bihar, has an opinion on the Indian team that is chosen for the T20 World Cup.

He has pointed out that the team selection process was not fair and has said that he won't watch cricket till there is a fair selection in the Indian team.

Team India for T20 World Cup is as follows

The 15-man squad has been announced for the ICC T20 World Cup starting from 16 October. Team India for T20 World Cup is as follows. Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh. Additional Players- Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.